Dry, unseasonably cool; chance of showers, warmer this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — After a brief cool stretch, the Miami Valley will see warmer temperatures this weekend.

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Temperatures will reach the low 40s and upper 30s throughout the region early Thursday morning.

Then, we will see temperatures climb bit by bit each day.

TRENDING STORIES:

It will be a pleasant Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. Winds will start to die down by late afternoon.

We will have chances for showers and storms on Saturday. It should be our first day back above 80 degrees.

Sunday, we will see temperatures return to the mid-80s, and heat will persist into Monday.

There is still uncertainty about exactly how warm we get. Some models have us reaching 90 degrees, but we’re not ready to go with that yet.

Stay with Storm Center 7 as we get closer to the weekend.

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