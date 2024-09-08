RECALL ALERT: Cantaloupes sold in Ohio recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

OHIO — Cantaloupes sold in the state of Ohio are being recalled because of potential salmonella contamination.

The Cantaloupe was sold under the brand name ‘Kandy’ between Aug. 13 and 17, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

224 cases of whole cantaloupe are being recalled due to the potential contamination, the company announced.

The cantaloupes are identified with a red and white sticker with KANDY across the to and UPC number code 4050.

There have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items to date.

