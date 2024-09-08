Man flown to hospital after crashing into tree, garage in Darke County

GREENVILLE — A man was flown to the hospital after he crashed into a tree and then a garage in Darke County.

Around 9:27 p.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Route 121 in Greenville on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a red pickup truck driven by 51-year-old Clint Zeiler of Versailles was heading east on SR 121 west of Horner Rd.

Zeiler traveled off the left side of the road and through some fencing before hitting a tree.

The pickup truck spun around after hitting the tree and struck a garage to a residence.

Zeiler was transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time, according to a release sent by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

