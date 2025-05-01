UPDATE: All lanes back open after vehicle fire on major interstate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 3:15 a.m.
Traffic is moving again after a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 on Thursday.
Officers and firefighters responded at 2:26 a.m. to reports of a vehicle fire on I-75 SB at Miamisburg Centerville Road.
ODOT cameras showed that officers and medics blocked the right lanes. They have since reopened.
Vehicles had to use the left shoulder.
A wrecker removed the vehicle from the scene.
We will continue to update this developing story.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
