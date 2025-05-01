UPDATE: All lanes back open after vehicle fire on major interstate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 3:15 a.m.

Traffic is moving again after a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers and firefighters responded at 2:26 a.m. to reports of a vehicle fire on I-75 SB at Miamisburg Centerville Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras showed that officers and medics blocked the right lanes. They have since reopened.

Vehicles had to use the left shoulder.

A wrecker removed the vehicle from the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters from the Miami Valley Fire District were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to reports of a vehicle fire on I-75 SB at Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show that the officers and medics have blocked the right lanes of I-75 SB.

Vehicles are using the left shoulder to get around officers and firefighters.

Initial scanner traffic indicated a vehicle was fully involved.

We will update this developing story.

Vehicle fire closes right lanes on I-75 SB Photo from: ODOT

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group