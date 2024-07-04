‘Really concerning;’ Juveniles arrested with guns on the rise in Dayton, police say

DAYTON — There has been a 10 day stretch of violence involving young people with guns and young victims of gunfire.

As News Center 7 previously reported, seven people were shot during a drive-by shooting on Home Avenue.

22-year-old Donna Zile and 18-year-old Jhakavion Casey were killed. Two 17-year-old females, two 18-year-old males, and a 20-year-old female were also injured in the shooting.

Police suspect the people in the two SUVs that drove by and began firing are also very young.

News Center 7 obtained a Dayton police report which show an explosion of Juveniles, teens 17 and under, arrested with guns.

