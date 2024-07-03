Police: 18-year-old injured in mass shooting in Dayton dies

DAYTON — A second victim of a mass shooting in Dayton has died, Dayton police said Wednesday.

News Center 7 previously reported the 18-year-old male was in life-threatening condition. His identity has not been released.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. last Monday after reports of a shooting.

>>RELATED: 22-year-old woman ID’d as victim killed in Dayton mass shooting; 7 others injured

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman told News Center 7 that there was a large gathering at a vacant house when the shooting happened.

Seven people in total were shot. Two 17-year-old females, two 18-year-old males, and a 20-year-old female were also injured in this shooting.

22-year-old Donna Zile was killed in the shooting, as News Center 7 previously reported.

Coleman said that police are asking for the public’s help finding the shooter.

“We need to find out what happened with these people,” he said. “What happened or was started so we can try to bring this to a successful conclusion.”

He added that a lot of shell casings were found.

>>Large police pursuit ends in crash on busy Montgomery County roadway

Coleman said officers are investigating three locations on Home, Euclid, and Gordon Avenues.

Dayton’s Homicide Unit is also investigating the shooting.

“They’re conducting interviews. They’re trying to canvass the area. They are checking for locations to see if there’s any ring doorbell camera,” said Coleman. “I do want to let the public know if they saw something please let the Dayton Police Police Department know and call the Regional Dispatch Center.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dayton Police by calling (937) 333-COPS, or if you wish to remain anonymous call (937) 222-STOP.

We will continue to provide updates.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 43 Euclid Ave Shooting Dayton Photo from: Eric Higgenbotham/Staff

-INITIAL STORY-

Several officers and medics have responded to a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

>>Large police pursuit ends in crash on busy Montgomery County roadway

Dayton Police officers and medics have been dispatched to the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there is also an active scene on Gordon Avenue.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information on any victims.

We will update this story and have the latest this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group