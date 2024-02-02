‘A real asset;’ Organization builds full-service grocery store in middle of food desert

WEST DAYTON — Many Miami Valley neighborhoods have struggled to find full-service grocery stores for several years, and one organization has decided to address the need in West Dayton.

HomeFull, a well-known social service agency, is building its own grocery store on Gettysburg Avenue near Germantown Pike.

People in a west Dayton neighborhood off Gettysburg Ave will finally have access to a full-service grocery store once the 50,000 square foot building that will house a grocery store is finished being built.

The grocery store, while not rivaling the big box grocery stores, will have everything shoppers need for healthy and balanced meals.

The grocery store, while not rivaling the big box grocery stores, will have everything shoppers need for healthy and balanced meals.

“When there is holes that need to be filled for the people we serve, here, it’s a food desert,” HomeFull’s CEO Tina Patterson said.

Many people, like Crystal Brown, have passed by the building site, and they say that anyone who lives within several miles of the building should benefit.

“I think it’ll be a real asset. There’s nowhere for them to shop, all they have is Dollar General and they don’t have produce and meats,” Brown said.

The two-story complex will also house a Kettering Health primary care facility, where doctors can see patients from pediatrics to geriatrics.

Zik’s pharmacy will also be putting in a new location in the complex as well.

HomeFull believes this is about building healthy lifestyles and a healthy community.

“We’re even working on how to label foods that is consistent to what the doctor recommends,” Patterson said.

Patterson estimates more than 100 employees will be needed to staff the doctor’s offices, new pharmacy and the grocery store. Bringing more job opportunities to the area as well.

She also emphasized the entire campus is open to everyone.

“You don’t have to live right here or show a card to get in, it’s a regular grocery store,” Patterson said.

Crews broke ground about 6 months ago, and HomeFull believes construction will be complete in early fall this year.

However, it would take another couple of months after that of filling shelves, testing the systems, and training employees before they can open the doors.





