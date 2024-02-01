Residents voice safety concerns after suspect rams multiple cruisers at popular gas station

KETTERING — Newly obtained video shows the moment investigators said a man drove his SUV into two police cars.

It all started with a traffic stop on East Stroop and Woodman Drive.

Dash camera video shows Kettering police surrounding the Gray SUV allegedly driven by Alexander Love at a Shell gas station.

As officers pull in video shows Love reversing and hitting a police cruiser.

Love then puts the car in drive and hits another cruiser in front of him.

As several more cruisers begin to close in on Love he realizes he has nowhere else to go and surrenders.

Kelly North lives in the area.

“My first thought is my kids and families. This is a lot of area with kids and families and we don’t deserve to have someone running around like this causing havoc. It makes it very unsafe,” North said.

She said watching the video shocked her, because of how busy that area is.

Love was taken to Kettering Jail and charged with felonious assault, and failure to comply and was cited for the red light violation and driving under suspension.

















