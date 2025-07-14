Police, medics respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — Police and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB in Moraine Monday morning.

Around 7:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to reports of a crash on I-75 SB near the ramp to Springboro Rd in Moraine.

A Moraine Police and Fire Dispatcher confirmed multiple vehicles were involved, but it’s unclear exactly how many vehicles.

The dispatcher also reported possible injuries, but no details were immediately available.

OHGO reports that all lanes are closed on the Ramp from I-75 Southbound to State Route 741 in both directions.

This is a developing story.

