DAYTON — Get back at your ex this Valentine’s Day by supporting a local shelter.

For a donation of $50, SICSA will name a “feral” cat after your ex and spay or neuter them through their Trap, Neuter, Return, Monitor program.

Spaying or neutering procedures help control community cat populations and help cats’ long-term health, according to SICSA.

You can sign up here.





