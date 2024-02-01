Local elementary school looking for Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states

TROY — A local elementary school class is trying to collect Valentine’s Day cards from around the country.

Second-grade students at Kyle Elementary School in Troy have already received cards and letters from 18 different states but are hoping to reach their goal of all 50 states by Valentine’s Day.

The project helps teach students reading and writing skills, geography, and math, the district said on social media.

Want to help you? You can send cards, letters, postcards, or other Valentines to:

Kyle Elementary - Second Grade

501 S. Plum Street

Troy, OH 45373





