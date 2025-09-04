‘Ready to see them prosecuted;’ Family wants justice as delay arises in Hershall Creachbaum case

DAYTON — The court case involving the death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum has been delayed, but his family is ready to see the case take steps toward a possible trial.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court today as the case was delayed. He’ll have reaction from Creachbaum’s family tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Creachbaum’s mother, Ashley Johnson, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, appeared in court today in Dayton.

There, a defense attorney told the judge he’s waiting for prosecutors to turn over piles of potential evidence to review and isn’t ready to move forward. Johnson’s lawyer said the same thing.

Prosecutors also requested a delay as they’re waiting for a report from a forensic anthropologist, who is studying the boy’s remains.

Creachbaum’s aunt, Jessica McNier, was in court on Thursday and told News Center 7 she plans to keep the heat on everyone involved in the case.

