Ohio police lieutenant charged with OVI after crashing motorcycle

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — A police lieutenant in Ohio is facing OVI charges after a motorcycle crash last week, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.
Defiance police lieutenant Benjamin Williams, 44, crashed his motorcycle on state Route 111 in Auglaize Township, Paulding County, around 9 p.m.
Williams went off the side of the road and the motorcycle flipped, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report obtained by WTOL-11.
The lieutenant was treated for minor injuries on scene.
He has also been charged with failure to control and speeding, WTOL-11 reported.
The police agency’s website shows that Williams has been with the department since 2006.
