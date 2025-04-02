‘Ready for a fresh chapter;’ Local salon and spa announces permanent closure

KETTERING — After six years of shampooing, conditioning, trimming, and styling, a Kettering salon and spa will be closing its doors at the end of April.

937 Salon and Spa, located in the Point Plaza shopping center at the intersection of East Stroop Road and Wilmington Pike, announced their closure in a social media post this week.

The salon will continue to see clients up until their last day of business on April 26.

“We have been through highs and lows with being business owners and we’re ready for a fresh chapter,” a spokesperson said in a post on social media earlier this week.

Three 937 Salon and Spa stylists will take their work over to their sister salon in Yellow Springs, called ‘In Salon.’

This shift will allow In Salon to serve more clients in Yellow Springs and increase their availability starting in May, according to a spokesperson for In Salon said in a separate social media post.

