2 baby elephants to be born this year at Ohio Zoo

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is expecting not one, but two baby elephants this year.

Asian Elephants Phoebe and Sunny are both pregnant and will give birth later this year, the zoo announced on social media.

“Our Animal Care team is already hard at work getting ready for the new arrivals,” the zoo said in the post.

Phoebe has given birth before to a son named Frankie, but this will be Sunny’s first calf.

Her keepers are helping her practice and learn how to care for her baby, including doing special training that helps her get comfortable with the first moments.

“Every elephant born here is part of a bigger mission to help protect this endangered species,” the zoo said.

Last year, the Zoo expanded it’s elephant habitat to create more space for multigenerational herds, saying that the two calves will learn from each other and from the rest of the herd.

One baby is expected this summer while the other is expected this fall.

Elephant pregnancies last 22 months, with each trimester lasting over seven months, according to the zoo.

The zoo will provide updates on both Phoebe and Sunny’s pregnancies on their social media, as well as their website.

