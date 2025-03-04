Rain, thunder, snow possible in next 36 hours; Wind Advisory in effect tonight

DAYTON — A Wind Advisory goes into effect for all counties except Randolph, Indiana from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking this system. He will have the latest impacts LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

The weather will go downhill from late this evening into tonight.

This evening, rain showers may start to clip the Miami Valley as early as 6 or 7 p.m.

The main event arrives after 9 p.m. Rain, strong winds, and isolated thunderstorms are all likely overnight.

We will continue to update this story.

Futurecast

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group