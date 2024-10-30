Rain could dampen Halloween festivities

MIAMI VALLEY — Grab your rainboots, it’s going to be a soggy Halloween.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to TRACK the TIMING of when we will see these changes and how they could impact Halloween plans today on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

>> Community announces new trick-or-treat date due to forecasted rain, wind

TRENDING STORIES:

>>Record for warmest low temperature set in Dayton

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Thursday, but we will see cloudy skies with windy conditions and numerous showers.

The most widespread rain will push east of the area by 6 p.m. but some showers will likely linger into trick-or-treat time. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and sustained winds will reach 20 m.p.h. with gusts between 40- 45 m.p.h.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



