Community announces new trick-or-treat date due to forecasted rain, wind

CAMDEN — A Preble County village has announced they have will move its trick-or-treat date.

The Village of Camden announced on social media that Beggar’s Night will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m.

They said it was changed due to predicted weather.

It will be cloudy, and windy with numerous showers on Thursday, according to Storm Center Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

The most widespread rain is expected to push east of the area by 6 p.m. but some showers will likely linger into trick-or-treat time.

Temperatures will also fall to the low and mid-60s Thursday night by trick-or-treat times, Chaney said.

Winds around 2 p.m. are possible with gusts between 40-45 m.p.h.

Visit this website to see dates and times for trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.

