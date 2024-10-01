Qdoba returning to Beavercreek this fall

BEAVERCREEK — A fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain is making a return to Beavercreek.
Qdoba, expected to open this fall, will be located at 2476 Commons Blvd. Suite 3.
The restaurant was previously located at 2781 Centre Drive but closed in September 2019.
“As a brand, we continually evaluate markets, and Beavercreek showed strong potential for a QDOBA return,” a spokesperson for Qdoba said.
For updates from the restaurant, you can visit its Facebook page here.
