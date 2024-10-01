15-year-old hit by Ohio police cruiser while helping crash victims

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy who was hit by an Ohio police cruiser Friday has been released from the hospital.

Around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Elyria Police Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Avenue and 11th Street, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, which was stolen, ran from the scene. Elyria police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

As other officers responded to the area to locate the fleeing suspects, a 15-year-old boy who was not involved in the crash was standing behind the Honda when he ran across West Ave and was struck by an Elyria officer.

In police dash camera footage obtained by WOIO, the teen suddenly appears in the road from behind a car.

The boy’s grandmother told police that her grandson was trying to help the two people trapped inside one of the cars involved in the hit-and-run crash when the cruiser struck him.

“He was trying to help get the door open and he came home to get something to pry it and why he was coming back across I don’t know,” the boy’s grandmother said.

The teen was taken to University Hospitals - Elyria Medical Center. The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

“It happened so fast, you really would not have thought that a cop would be coming,” a witness, who asked not to be identified, said. “He didn’t have his siren on. The road was already blocked off because there was a car crash. The teen was just trying to be a good Samaritan and help with an earlier car accident.”

The teen was released from the hospital Monday evening and is in good spirits, according to his family who have asked for privacy at this time. He will continue his recovery at home.

The driver that caused the initial crash has not been located. The Elyria Police Department wishes the 15-year-old a full and speedy recovery.

