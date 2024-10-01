Local

CONCERT UPDATE: Rascal Flatts to reunite and announces 3 concerts in Ohio

By WHIO Staff and K99.1 FM Staff

Rascal Flatts NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 06: Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus of the band Rascal Flatts perform at Ascend Amphitheater on July 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin)

OHIO — After some time away, country music group Rascal Flatts announced today that they are reuniting to celebrate their 25th anniversary of the band.

To celebrate, they are going on their “Life Is A Highway” Tour with Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane opening for the band. The band will make 3 stops in the Buckeye state: March 6th in Columbus, March 7th in Toledo, and March 8th in Youngstown.

Columbus Concert Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 6th
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Location: Nationwide Arena
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4th at 10 AM
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of Nationwide Arena

