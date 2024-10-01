CONCERT UPDATE: Rascal Flatts to reunite and announces 3 concerts in Ohio

OHIO — After some time away, country music group Rascal Flatts announced today that they are reuniting to celebrate their 25th anniversary of the band.

To celebrate, they are going on their “Life Is A Highway” Tour with Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane opening for the band. The band will make 3 stops in the Buckeye state: March 6th in Columbus, March 7th in Toledo, and March 8th in Youngstown.

It’s hard to believe that 2025 will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts... and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of all of YOU who have given us so much! Tickets for the Life Is A Highway Tour featuring @Lauren_Alaina and @iamChrisLane go on sale this… pic.twitter.com/jDaoZ7kzWy — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) October 1, 2024

Columbus Concert Info

Date: Thursday, March 6th

Thursday, March 6th Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Location: Nationwide Arena

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4th at 10 AM

