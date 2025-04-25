Purdue University’s train mascot involved in deadly crash

A person is dead after a crash involving Purdue University’s iconic vehicle.

The official mascot of Purdue University, The Boilermaker Special VII, was involved in a crash on US-52 at Wyandoette Road around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to WTHR.

Deputies said the train was traveling north on US-52 when it crossed the center line after a “possible tire malfunction” and hit a car going southbound, ABC News reported.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead.

Deputies confirmed two Purdue students were in the Boilermaker Special at the time of the crash.

“We can confirm our Boilermaker Special was involved in a serious multi-vehicle accident in Tippecanoe County this afternoon. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the incident,” Purdue University wrote on social media.

The two students in the train have been treated and released from the hospital.

