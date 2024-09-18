PSA flight attendants authorize vote to strike

Flight attendants for a Dayton-based airline have authorized a vote to strike.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA-CWA) represents flight attendants at PSA Airlines and voted over 99% to authorize a strike, according to a spokesperson.

“We can’t afford to wait any longer. We’ll be back at the table next week with a message for management: it’s time to Pay Us or CHAOS,” said Lee Wilkes, president of the PSA chapter of AFA-CWA. “PSA Flight Attendants need improvements now!”

As previously reported by News Center 7, strike ballots were sent to over 1,300 flight attendants in August.

The voting ended on Tuesday.

The union said they are fighting for more pay, increased pay for time at work including boarding, sick leave, and work rule improvements.

Negotiations are scheduled to resume next week with oversight from the National Mediation Board.

