PSA flight attendants to vote on potential strike

DAYTON — Flight attendants for a Dayton-based airline will vote on a potential strike later this month.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA-CWA) represents flight attendants at PSA Airlines and they said will authorize a vote to strike, according to a union spokesperson.

“Life at PSA is unsustainable for Flight Attendants without significant improvements,” said Lee Wilkes, president of the PSA chapter of AFA-CWA. “The cost of living has skyrocketed while our pay remains delayed. We can’t afford to wait any longer. We’re ready to show PSA and American management that we will do whatever it takes to get our contract.”

Strike ballots will be sent to more than 1,300 flight attendants with the vote starting on Aug. 21 and ending Sept. 17, the spokesperson said.

PSA Airlines is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines and operates 500 daily flights to 100 destinations. This includes flights out of Dayton International Airport.

News Center 7 has contacted PSA Airlines for a statement.

