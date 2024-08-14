Multiple officers, medics respond after pursuit ends in crash in Dayton

WARREN/MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several officers and medics responded after a pursuit ended in a crash in Dayton Tuesday night.

>>Aunt pleads guilty years after Dayton children found dead, decomposing in trunk of car

Police pursued a vehicle on Northbound Interstate 75 in Warren County around 11:30 p.m. because the driver was speeding, according to Franklin dispatchers.

The chase went into Montgomery County and ended in a crash on Germantown Street and Stolz Avenue just before 11:45 p.m.

Dayton officers and medics also responded to the crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the vehicle went over 100 MPH during the pursuit.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers also responded to the crash, OSHP dispatchers said.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group