‘Protecting the people;’ Bus riders in support of planned police substation near RTA hub

DAYTON — A new police substation will open in downtown Dayton next year.

The city and Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will partner to bring a temporary Central Business District substation at Third and Main streets. It’s expected to open in March 2026.

People who use the bus hub told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson they love the idea.

“Good, maybe it’ll cut down on the ruckus down here,” Millicent Morris said.

Morris was born and raised in Dayton and lives downtown.

She said she doesn’t like to come to the bus stop unless she has to.

Over the last year, Morris said she has seen people fight in the area.

“I really can’t defend myself. So if the cops down here cut that down, I will be forever grateful,” she said.

For years, Dayton Public Schools’ high school students have used RTA buses and the hub.

In April, police said a shooting killed 18-year-old Dunbar student Alfred Hale near the hub.

This week, Hale’s family filed a lawsuit against RTA.

They said RTA ignored years of problems and violence around Wright Stop Plaza.

“While we all grieve the loss of a young adult life and sympathize to the utmost with his family’s loss, the tragic event took place after Mr. Hale had left RTA’s property,” RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky said.

Ruzinsky also spoke on the new partnership with the police.

“RTA has a strong history of partnering with others on various community projects and initiatives ... and this project will enhance an already growing and developing downtown,” he said.

Dayton police are working on a more permanent substation near the Oregon District between E 4th and St. Clair streets.

That is scheduled to open in 2029.

