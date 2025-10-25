UPDATE: At least 1 taken to hospital after wrong-way crash on I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 involving a wrong-way driver in Moraine on Friday.

Around 10 p.m., Moraine police and fire were called to a crash on I-75 southbound near Dryden Road.

Dispatchers confirmed they received calls about a wrong-way driver before the crash, and it is believed to be involved.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to police.

All lanes have reopened.

We will continue to follow this story.

