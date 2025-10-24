City of Dayton, RTA to open temporary police substation downtown

DAYTON — A new police substation will be opening in downtown Dayton next year.

The city and Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will partner to bring a temporary Central Business District substation at Third and Main streets. It’s expected to open in March 2026.

The substation will be in a vacant property owned by the RTA adjacent to the RTA Wright Stop Transit Center.

Dayton Police are expected to break ground on a permanent Central Business District police station on S. St. Clair and E. Fourth streets in 2027. That station is expected to open in 2029.

The temporary station is aimed at providing an “immediate elevated police presence” in the downtown area while the city works on the permanent station.

Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr., confirmed in a release that the city has not had a patrol office downtown since 2012.

Robert Ruzinsky, CEO of the Greater Dayton RTA, said the project will “enhance an already growing and developing downtown.”

This comes as numerous safety concerns have been voiced after 18-year-old Alfred Hale III was shot and killed near the RTA hub earlier this year while waiting for a bus to school.

Hale’s family filed a lawsuit against RTA this week, claiming RTA was negligent and knew about issues related to crime and violence at the hub in Downtown Dayton.

