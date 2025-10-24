Wisconsin woman sentenced in murder of 55-year-old local man

GREENE COUNTY — The woman has learned her punishment for the murder of a Greene County man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Janel Nelson, 52, of Wisconsin, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 18 years.

Nelson pleaded no contest to murder, according to court documents.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nelson shot and killed Michael Corrigan, 55, of Beavercreek, in August 2024.

Police said Corrigan was her “on-again, off-again” boyfriend for the past 15 years.

Police used a social media post to track Nelson down.

They also used license plate readers to confirm her whereabouts at the time of the crime and as she traveled towards Nebraska.

Officers seized evidence from Nelson’s car, including the gun they think she used in the crimes.

Nelson was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 27, 2024, and was extradited to Ohio.

She originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was found competent to stand trial.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group