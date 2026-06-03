Man accused of trying to entice 3-year-old with candy at park

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man is facing charges after allegedly offering a 3-year-old candy at a park.

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Woury Sow, 54, allegedly approached the child at Swaim Park in Hamilton County on Tuesday, our news partners at WCPO reported.

A woman working as a nanny got the child out of the car at the park; the nanny directed the child to wait nearby in the grass while she got another child out of the car.

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The nanny alleged that a man approached the 3-year-old in the grass and asked her if she knew him.

The man then asked the child if she would like a piece of candy and walked toward his car, court documents allege.

When the nanny told the man not to talk to the child or offer her anything, he became very agitated, saying he was a councilman and walking in circles around her while she called 911, according to court documents.

An address listed for Sow in court documents is roughly 25 minutes from the park, WCPO reported.

Sow is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment on the misdemeanor charge.

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