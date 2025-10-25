Suspect crawls in vent to get away from police

RICHMOND — Police said a man hid in a vent to avoid being arrested.
Joshua Noe, 46, was wanted on warrants for possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, and several other charges, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Detectives found him in the 200 block of North 12th Street, where he crawled into a vent that led straight to a basement crawl space.
“Joshua was taken into custody without further incident, and we made sure he didn’t need help finding the exit,” the department wrote on social media.
