Proposed rules making advertising adult-use marijuana tricky for Ohio dispensaries

DAYTON — Ohio lawmakers have been discussing how to regulate adult-use recreational marijuana and how to advertise it.

Adult-use recreational marijuana has been sold legally in Ohio for more than a month. Since then, state lawmakers have been finalizing guidelines for advertising it and they’re more restrictive than those in other states.

Tracey McMillan, Chief Operating Officer of Pure Ohio Wellness, said they still can’t put signs up anywhere other than their property.

“We can’t put up billboards. You can’t hand out leaflets,” McMillan said.

She said that trying to advertise her store legally has been tricky.

