73-year-old woman robbed and dragged; Dayton Police looking for 2 men

DAYTON — Police are asking for help identifying two people accused of robbing a 73-year-old woman at a Dayton business Monday afternoon.

Dayton police said in a social media post that the two suspects robbed the woman at 2426 South Smithville Road before 3:50 p.m.

Police released photos of the suspect who they say is the driver of the vehicle that dragged the victim approximately six feet while another suspect pinned her arm in the car door.

More information and pictures will be released as they become available, the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

