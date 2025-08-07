‘Prioritize people over profit;’ Customers speak out over proposed AES Ohio rate increase

DAYTON — A proposed rate increase for AES Ohio customers could see electric bills jump for people across the region. And on Thursday some customers spoke out about the potential increase.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson attended the meeting and spoke to AES Ohio customers concerned about the rate jump that could raise bills by hundreds of dollars. Customers say the company needs to put ‘people over profits’ while AES Ohio says the rate is necessary for service improvements LIVE On News Center 7 at 5:30

The proposed rate increase is around 14 percent, which will see an average household pay around $260 dollars more per year on electricity.

AES Ohio customers who attended the meeting said they’re worried the rate hike is more about company profits.

“We have to prioritize people over profit, and oftentimes people are lost in our pursuit of profit,” Dequana Dunnigan told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson.

An AES Ohio spokesperson said the rate increases are necessary to upgrade the company’s existing infrastructure while also rebuilding areas damaged by storms.

“Upgrading our infrastructure, because you need that to reliably serve the new customers coming in, existing customers,” Mary Ann Kabel, AES Ohio spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and this page will be updated.

