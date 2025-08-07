16-year-old area high school student dies after crash in Kentucky

LEBANON — A 16-year-old Warren County high school student died from his injuries after he was hurt in a crash in Kentucky last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gavin Wilson was the passenger in a car involved in a crash on July 26 in Maysville, Kentucky, according to his obituary and message sent to Lebanon City School parents.

Wilson was an incoming junior at Lebanon High School and was planning to attend the Warren County Career Center, Lebanon City School Superintendent Isaac Seevers said.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss to our school community and will continue to make every effort to help you and your child as needed,” Seevers said in the message to parents.

Wilson’s family has created a fund in his honor for members of the community to donate to a fund to help pay for lunches for students in the district.

“His family shared with us that many of the stories shared about Gavin in the days after his passing revolved around him helping others and being generous. Students told his family that Gavin would offer to pay for school lunches for his friends if they didn’t have money so the family thought that would be a good way to honor his legacy,” Seevers said in an email to News Center 7.

Information on the fund and how to help can be found here in his obituary.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group