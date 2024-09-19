Preschool bus involved in Beavercreek crash; no students injured

BEAVERCREEK — A school bus carrying preschool students was involved in a crash on Wednesday.

The district confirmed that a Beavercreek Preschool Center bus was involved in an “incident” near Commons Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. Beavercreek police later confirmed that the incident was a crash involving several vehicles.

There were 5 students on the bus at the time of the crash, none of which were injured. No staff members were injured as well.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone from any other vehicles was hurt.

“Parents were contacted immediately and students were transferred to a new bus to be transported home,” Beth Sizemore, Beavercreek City Schools’ curriculum supervisor, said.

The district added that no citations were issued to the bus driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

