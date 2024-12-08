Prayer vigil held for teen girl stabbed this week at Huber Heights park

HUBER HEIGHTS — A prayer vigil was held Saturday after a teen was stabbed this week in Huber Heights.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson attended a prayer vigil Saturday night at Community Park. Hear why people are still shaken up tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, two Wayne High School students met at a Community Park. After a short altercation, a student walked away saying she was stabbed.

“It’s heartbreaking just to know these young girls’ lives will forever be changed, and their families’ lives will be changed also,” said Shannon Teague.

Organizers wanted both families to know they were there to support them.

We will update this story.

Prayer vigil held for teen stabbed this week at Huber Heights park Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



