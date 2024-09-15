Popular local burger spot opens second location

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Washington Township restaurant announced it has opened its second location.

Halal Burgers, located at 767 Lyons Road, now has a new location in Liberty Township.

You can visit the restaurant’s newest branch at 7037 Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.

“Come visit us at our fresh new location and enjoy the same mouthwatering flavors you love,” the restaurant said.

To view the restaurant’s full menu, you can visit their Facebook page here

