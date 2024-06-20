Popular Dayton restaurant to reopen at new location today after devastating fire

DAYTON — A longtime Dayton restaurant destroyed by fire will reopen Thursday at its new location in Montgomery County.

Legacy Pancake House will open at the 400 block of E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton after a massive fire destroyed its previous location on N. Keowee Street in October.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the owners purchased the site of Holly’s Home Cooking on E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton in February.

Holly’s closed in February after 31 years.

Legacy Pancake House’s owners previously told News Center 7 that they were aiming to reopen at their new location in April but did not due to a delivery delay of the new booths and tables.

The restaurant posted a photo on social media on Thursday saying they are ready to open.

“We’ve been preparing to see you all Thursday!” they said.

The restaurant’s new hours have been posted on their Facebook page.

