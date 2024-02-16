‘Time to say goodbye;’ Dayton-area restaurant announces closure

WEST CARROLLTON — A local family-owned restaurant is closing permanently.

Holly’s Home Cooking in West Carrollton will be closing its doors for good on Feb. 22, owners Kevin and Kelly McClure shared on social media.

“It has been a pleasure serving our customers, many that have become friends and family over the last 31 years, but it is time to say goodbye,” they wrote.

The McClure’s thanked the employees for their hard work and the customers for their support.

“We will cherish so many good memories of Holly’s and hope you will too,” they wrote.





