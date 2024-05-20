Mostly sunny, hot, humid, possible record highs today; Chance of strong storms Wednesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Hot, muggy, record highs possible

Strong storms possible Wednesday

Cooler late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Highs climbing into the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index on either side of 90 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index on either side of 90 degrees. A stray shower or storm may pop up during the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon into the overnight. We will need to monitor for strong storms capable of damaging winds and flooding in particular, but we have time to fine-tune this threat as we see the storm get closer. Warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partial clearing skies after a morning shower or two and lower humidity with highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.

