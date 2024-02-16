Grammy-winner Ludacris to perform in the Miami Valley this summer

KETTERING — One of the performers who took the stage at the Super Bowl is coming to the Miami Valley this summer.

Ludacris will take the stage at the Fraze Pavilion on Thursday, July 18 at 8 p.m. He’ll be joined by DJ Infamous.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at fraze.com or in person at Fraze Fanfare at Town & Country Shopping Center.

Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide in his career. He’s known for songs like “Stand Up,” Southern Hospitality,” and “Money Maker” and has won three Grammys

Most recently, the rapper was featured in the year’s Super Bowl halftime show. He and rapper Lil’ John joined Usher on stage to perform their 2004 hit song “Yeah!”

In addition to making music, Ludacris is an actor, businessman, and philanthropist. In 2001, stared The Ludacris Foundation, which focuses on helping youth in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. He’s also partnered with No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.





