City truck falls into sinkhole while responding to water main break

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Water Department truck got stuck in a sinkhole Friday morning.

Officials said the truck was responding to a water main break around 3:15 a.m. in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Two people were inside the truck when the truck fell into the sinkhole. No injuries were reported.

A crane and tow truck were used to pull the truck out of the sinkhole, according to WEWS in Cleveland.

The sinkhole itself was about eight feet wide and 15 feet long, but its depth is currently unknown.

