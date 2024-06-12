Servers at popular local restaurant excited to reopen at new location months after devastating fire

WEST CARROLLTON — A longtime Dayton restaurant destroyed by fire is getting ready to open its doors at a new location.

Legacy Pancake House will open in West Carrollton on June 20., around eight months since its N. Keowee Street location was destroyed by a massive fire.

News Center 7 spoke with Michele Campos and Chantal McGraw, servers at Legacy Pancake House, on Wednesday. They said they both were “heartbroken” by the fire.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the owners had found a new home for the restaurant. They purchased the site of Holly’s Home Cooking on E. Dixie Drive.

Campos and McGraw told News Center 7 that they’re excited to get the new location open, which they say has a similar feel to the old location. They’re also excited to see their customers again.

“Super excited to see some of our old customers. More excited to see some new customers come in,” they said.

Charlotte Rivers said she plans to be one of those new customers.

“It’s a good location,” Rivers said.

The restaurant’s new hours have been posted on their Facebook page.





