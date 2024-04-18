Reopening of popular Dayton restaurant destroyed by fire pushed back after delivery delays

DAYTON — A longtime Dayton restaurant destroyed by fire is gearing up to open at a new location, but a delayed delivery has pushed back when they can reopen.

Legacy Pancake House’s N. Keowee Street location was destroyed by a massive fire in October. It found a new home when the owners purchased the site of Holly’s Home Cooking on E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton in February.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Holly’s closed in February after 31 years of business.

Legacy Pancake House’s owners previously told News Center 7 that they were aiming to reopen at their new location in April, but that won’t be happening due to a delay in the delivery of the new booths and tables.

As we reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, they’re currently hoping to now open at the beginning of May, but that still depends on when the booths and table arrive.

“Please continue to be patient with us, as this is out of our control... when we know the exact opening date I will announce it. We miss everyone and looking forward to seeing everyone soon!” the owners shared on social media.

Many people in the Miami Valley have loved Legacy Pancake House and are excited for the day it reopens.

“I hate to see the restaurant in Dayton burned down, but I was glad they’re staying in business because a local family restaurant like that — I like having that stuff around and keep money in the community,” Russ Callahan, of West Carrollton, said.

