New Lebanon employees sign letter of no-confidence against village leadership

NEW LEBANON — New Lebanon employees have expressed their lack of confidence in village leaders.

News Center 7 obtained a scathing letter of no confidence the village’s active service superintendent and the police union sent to village leaders.

News Center 7 has previously reported that the village fired eight employees.

The letter reads in part, “this new leadership is creating alarming conditions that are permeating our daily work environment, leading to a sense of fear, instability, and lack of trust among employees.”

The letter criticizes the recent firing of employees “without just cause.”

The police union’s bargaining unit held a vote of no confidence in the current village leadership.

“An immediate change in leadership is necessary to address the challenges facing our organization and to restore trust and confidence amount the team members and our citizens,” the letter reads.

A law firm representing the village said the firings were legal.

We will continue to follow this story

