Longtime Dayton restaurant finds new home after devastating fire

WEST CARROLLTON — The owners of Legacy Pancake House have found a new home after a large fire that destroyed their restaurant last fall.

Owners Nancy Maybury and Mary Teegarden plan to purchase the site of Holly’s Home Cooking on E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton, Teegarden confirmed to News Center 7 on Tuesday.

Legacy Pancake House’s previous location on N. Keowee Street was destroyed in a fire in October. News Center 7 was there as flames tore through the building.

As previously reported, Holly’s Home Cooking plans to close after 31 years. The last day of business is Thursday.

“It has been a pleasure serving our customers, many that have become friends and family over the last 31 years, but it is time to say goodbye,” Kevin and Kelly McClure, owners of Holly’s Home Cooking, shared on social media.

Maybury and Teegarden are aiming at reopening at the new location in April.

