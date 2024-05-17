Man accused of shooting man twice in chest, killing him

SPRINGFIELD — A man is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot a man twice in the chest earlier this month.

James Tompkins was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court documents.

On May 2, police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of Montgomery Avenue in Springfield where Roderick Fudge was found dead.

Investigators allege Tompkins approached officers telling them he had been with Fudge earlier in the day.

Police noticed blood on Tompkins’ clothes and arrested him after questioning.









