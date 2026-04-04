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Local egg hunt to be held on Saturday for the first time in 50 years

By WHIO Staff
The answer is not a simple one. In 325 CE, the Council of Nicaea, a gathering of Christian bishops, decided that there should be a more organized and universal way to decide when Easter would be celebrated. The council decided that the remembrance would be held the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the vernal equinox.
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By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — The annual Fairborn Easter Egg hunt will be hosted on a Saturday Apr. 4, instead of Sunday, for the first time in 50 years.

The hunt will begin at 1 p.m. at Central Park, rain or shine, according to a social media post.

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Organizers said they stuffed 10 thousand eggs for the event.

After the egg hunt, kids are invited to the Fairborn YMCA to get gifts.

There will also be a chance to get pictures with the Easter Bunny.

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