Smoke, flames seen as firefighters battle fire at Dayton business

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a fire at a Dayton business early Thursday morning.

Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of N Keowee Street around 5:30 a.m. on initial reports of a fire.

Flames were showing from the roof of Legacy Pancake House when our news crews arrived at the scene.

“Multiple large streams in operations,” Dayton Police & Fire wrote on social media. “Defensive operations underway.”

Traffic is closed on Keowee Street and Stanley Avenue while firefighters battle the fire.

